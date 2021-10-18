Analysts See Upto 34% Upside In Sovos Brands
- Goldman Sachs analyst Jason English initiated coverage of Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) with a Buy rating and $19 price target, suggesting a 34% upside.
- The analyst sees a "compelling distribution and product-cycle fueled growth story" from the company over the next three years.
- Jason expects "top-tier organic revenue growth" of 10% and EBITDA growth of 15% through fiscal 2024, adding that the growth is underappreciated by the market at the stock's current valuation level.
- Telsey Advisory initiated coverage of Sovos Brands with an Outperform rating and $17 price target implying a 20% upside.
- JPMorgan analyst Ken Goldman initiated coverage of Sovos Brands with an Overweight rating and $17 price target, implying a 20% upside.
- William Blair analyst Jon Andersen initiated coverage with an Outperform rating.
- Loop Capital analyst Alton Stump initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $20 price target, suggesting 41% upside.
- Stifel analyst Christopher Growe initiated a Buy rating, $17 price target, implying 20% upside. The analyst noted that Sovos' strong, fast growing brands can sustain high single digit sales growth for "the foreseeable future."
- Cowen analyst Brian Holland initiated coverage of Sovos Brands with an Outperform rating, $20 price target, suggesting an upside of 41%.
- Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow initiated coverage with an Outperform rating, $17 price target, implying 20% upside. The analyst believes the valuation multiple of the stock will move higher as the market gets to know the company better.
- Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery initiated coverage with an Overweight rating, $17 price target, suggesting a 20% upside.
- BofA initiated coverage of Sovos Brands with a Buy rating and $19 price target implying a 34% upside.
- Price Action: SOVO shares are trading higher by 2.33% at $14.5 in premarket on the last check Monday.
