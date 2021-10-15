Analysts Slash Latham Group's Price Target, Still See Upside
- Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley lowered Latham Group Inc's (NASDAQ:SWIM) price target to $23 (implying an upside of 75%) from $37 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
- Bouley continues to prefer homebuilders to build products broadly, with companies in both subsectors "facing tempered expectations into earnings, but with builders having greater potential for upside revisions to FY'22."
- Recently, Keybanc analyst lowered Latham's price target to $19 (implying an upside of 44%) from $29 and maintained an Overweight rating, citing sustained cost headwinds and valuation.
- Morgan Stanley analyst lowered the price target to $18 (implying an upside of 37%) from $26 and maintained an Equal Weight rating.
- Price Action: SWIM shares trading lower by 2.15% at $13.17 on the last check Friday.
