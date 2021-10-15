fbpx

Truist Analyst Begins With 'Hold' On This Electric Power Solutions Provider

byAkanksha
October 15, 2021 1:35 pm
Truist Analyst Begins With 'Hold' On This Electric Power Solutions Provider
  • Truist analyst Tristan Richardson initiated Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) with a Hold rating and a price target of $25, implying an upside of 16%.
  • Richardson says that Bloom Energy offers a "unique" C&I opportunity as the solid oxide fuel cell technology that Bloom has developed is focused on always-on baseload power.
  • The analyst cites expectations of accelerating positive trends in Solar & Energy Storage, with global policy frameworks around decarbonization driving policy support, along with expectations of 20% growth in residential installations for 2022 and 2023 after a "substantial rebound" coming in 2021.
  • Price Action: BE shares are trading lower by 1.63% at $21.47 on the last check Friday.

Analyst Color News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings

