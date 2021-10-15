Natures Sunshine Products Gets Bullish Rating From DA Davidson
- DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser initiated coverage of Natures Sunshine Products Inc (NASDAQ:NATR) with a Buy rating and $22 price target, implying a 43.7% upside.
- The analyst said, since the new CEO Terrence Moorehead took over, the company has rolled out digital sales tools and marketing campaigns, partnered with online affiliates and influencers, and also launched an autoship subscription program, and new CBD, and clean beauty lines.
- Weiser anticipates an acceleration of organic sales growth to 8% in 2021 from 7% in 2020.
- While Weiser's price target is based on enterprise value to expected EBITDA multiple of 7-times, she sees 8- or 9- times multiple as "achievable long-term."
- Price Action: NATR shares are trading higher by 2.75% at $15.31 on the last check Friday.
