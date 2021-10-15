fbpx

Truist Initiates Coverage On Generac With Bullish View

byAkanksha
October 15, 2021 1:05 pm
  • Truist analyst Tristan Richardson initiated Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) with a Buy rating and a price target of $500, implying an upside of 9.8%.
  • Richardson mentions that the company's core generator product has "strong brand recognition" and has become "widely associated with residential reliability during an outage."
  • Richardson sees Generac growth accelerating further in 2022 as quote/consultation activity has only grown in the second half of 2021, with capacity bottlenecks likely to abate. 
  • Additionally, he states that Generac has "aggressively expanded its product offerings with battery storage and products serving the residential solar space," which he sees as another opportunity for growth.
  • Price Action: GNRC shares are trading higher by 5.03% at $455.56 on the last check Friday.

