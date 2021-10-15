Truist Initiates Coverage On Generac With Bullish View
- Truist analyst Tristan Richardson initiated Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) with a Buy rating and a price target of $500, implying an upside of 9.8%.
- Richardson mentions that the company's core generator product has "strong brand recognition" and has become "widely associated with residential reliability during an outage."
- Richardson sees Generac growth accelerating further in 2022 as quote/consultation activity has only grown in the second half of 2021, with capacity bottlenecks likely to abate.
- Additionally, he states that Generac has "aggressively expanded its product offerings with battery storage and products serving the residential solar space," which he sees as another opportunity for growth.
- Price Action: GNRC shares are trading higher by 5.03% at $455.56 on the last check Friday.
