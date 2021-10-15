fbpx

Benchmark Analyst Bullish On Kirkland's, Sees Huge Upside

byShivani Kumaresan
October 15, 2021 11:23 am
  • Benchmark analyst John Lawrence initiated coverage of Kirkland's Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) with a Buy rating and $30 price target, suggesting a 31% upside.
  • Lawrence said the specialty home decor retailer "represents a solid turnaround story."
  • The analyst thinks the improving gross margin profile and cost structure support management's target to reach high-single-digit operating margins in one to two years and that achieving this plan should be a "significant catalyst for the shares."
  • Price Action: KIRK shares are trading higher by 2.51% at $22.88 on the last check Friday.

