fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.31
364.32
+ 0.63%
BTC/USD
+ 124.40
60999.97
+ 0.2%
DIA
+ 3.70
345.43
+ 1.06%
SPY
+ 3.26
439.24
+ 0.74%
TLT
-0.85
146.73
-0.58%
GLD
-2.66
170.66
-1.58%

Why (And When) Netflix Stock Could Reach $900 Per Share

byAdam Eckert
October 17, 2021 9:44 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why (And When) Netflix Stock Could Reach $900 Per Share

Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney likes Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) for a trade and an investment from current levels, he said Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Netflix has the most popular show in the world right now with "Squid Game," Mahaney told CNBC. The company also has four of its top shows being renewed in the fourth quarter, he added.

With such a quality content lineup ahead, Mahaney expects subscriber growth in the coming quarters to be strong for the streaming video company.

See Also: Why This Netflix Analyst Thinks Recovery Is Off To A Faster Start Than Expected

The stock has already priced in some of the expected subscriber growth with its recent move, and the price is likely to continue rising, the Evercore analyst told CNBC.

"I think there's more upside so here's the math behind it: I think this company is on track to do something like $30 in earnings by 2025that's a $900 stock price."

If there is disappointment in terms of the fourth-quarter guidance, Mahaney expects the market to come in and buy the stock "because you want to be long Netflix for Q4 and for 2022."

Netflix is set to announce its third-quarter financial results after the market closes on Oct. 19.

NFLX Price Action: Netflix has traded as high as $646.84 and as low as $463.41 over a 52-week period.

The stock closed Friday down 0.87% at $628.29.

Photo: tomasi from Pixabay.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Long Ideas Previews Analyst Ratings Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Stifel Analyst Provides Insight On Bullish Netflix Outlook

Stifel Analyst Provides Insight On Bullish Netflix Outlook

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares traded higher last week following an upgrade and price target increase from Stifel. read more
Netflix Stock Trades Down After Q2 Results: Cramer Reacts

Netflix Stock Trades Down After Q2 Results: Cramer Reacts

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is trading lower Wednesday after the company announced worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results. read more
What This Analyst Thinks About Netflix's Potential Gaming Expansion

What This Analyst Thinks About Netflix's Potential Gaming Expansion

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) may soon be entering the video gaming market after hiring former Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: read more
Pro Traders Break Down Netflix, Disney Streaming War

Pro Traders Break Down Netflix, Disney Streaming War

ACNBC panel discussed the streaming war between Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." read more