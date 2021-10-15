fbpx

UBS Analyst Bullish On Flowserve, Sees Sharp Upside

byAkanksha
October 15, 2021 9:01 am
UBS Analyst Bullish On Flowserve, Sees Sharp Upside
  • UBS analyst Damian Karas upgraded Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLSto Buy from Neutral and raised the price target to $46 (implying an upside of 29.29%) from $42. 
  • Karas notes company's expected earnings growth of over 50% through FY23 looks "underappreciated" relative to the risks around supply chain headwinds, ESG unfavorability given its 40% oil and gas exposure, and the macro related stock pressures.
  • Karas further adds that Flowserve trades at an 11% discount relative to the market and offers a favorable 4:1 risk return.
  • Price Action: FLS shares closed higher by 3.73% at $35.60 on Thursday.

