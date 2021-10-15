UBS Analyst Bullish On Flowserve, Sees Sharp Upside
- UBS analyst Damian Karas upgraded Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) to Buy from Neutral and raised the price target to $46 (implying an upside of 29.29%) from $42.
- Karas notes company's expected earnings growth of over 50% through FY23 looks "underappreciated" relative to the risks around supply chain headwinds, ESG unfavorability given its 40% oil and gas exposure, and the macro related stock pressures.
- Karas further adds that Flowserve trades at an 11% discount relative to the market and offers a favorable 4:1 risk return.
- Price Action: FLS shares closed higher by 3.73% at $35.60 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.