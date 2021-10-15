fbpx

Why DA Davidson Sees 49% Upside In This Crypto Miner?

byAnusuya Lahiri
October 15, 2021 6:56 am
  • DA Davidson analyst Christopher Brendler initiated coverage of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) with a Buy rating and $65 price target, implying a 49.12% upside, as part of a broader research note on crypto mining. 
  • The company's focus on leveraging hosting partners allowed them to purchase over 130,000 top-of-the-line machines, Brendler notes. 
  • Brendler further notes that Marathon's new rigs are already coming online, and its top line will likely grow by over 100%, but the stock's enterprise value is at just 4-times FY23E EBITDA.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings Inc focuses on mining digital assets.
  • Related Content: US Replaces China As World's Epicenter For Bitcoin Mining: Report
  • Price Action: MARA shares traded higher by 3.92% at $45.3 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

