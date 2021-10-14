Stifel 'Cautious' On This Semiconductor Stock; UBS Initiates With Neutral Rating
- Stifel analyst Tore Svanberg initiated coverage of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) with a Hold rating and a $45 price target, implying a 5% upside.
- The analyst supports its gross margin expansion strategy but finds it "difficult to ignore the unsustainable industry conditions," characterized by highly extended lead times and worsening supply chain conditions.
- As such, Svanberg remains more cautious on ON shares, pending a view of a near-term lead-time correction.
- UBS analyst Pradeep Ramani initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and a $46 price target, implying a 7% upside.
- The company is well-positioned for growth given its Auto business, but its revenue growth may be back-end loaded amid restructuring, Ramani notes.
- ON Semiconductor is a supplier of power and analog semiconductors, as well as sensors. It reported Q2 FY21 revenue growth of 38% year-on-year to $1.67 billion, beating the consensus of $1.62 billion. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 beat the consensus of $0.49.
- Price Action: ON shares traded higher by 2.20% at $42.84 on the last check Thursday.
