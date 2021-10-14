fbpx

Morgan Stanley Upgrades National Vision Citing 'Healthy' Optical Category Growth

byShivani Kumaresan
October 14, 2021 8:00 am
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman upgraded National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYEto Overweight from Equal Weight with the price target of $70 (suggesting a 24.4% upside), up from $57.
  • The analyst sees "healthy" optical category growth in 2022 and 2023, "amplified" by National Vision's continued share gains.
  • Gutman said the company is one of the best-positioned growth stories in his coverage.
  • Historically, National Vision has taken nine basis points of market share per year, and there is no reason to believe these share gains will slow in a post-Covid environment, Gutman notes.
  • Price Action: EYE shares are trading higher by 4.32% at $58.70 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

