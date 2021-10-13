Jefferies Is Highly Bullish On Sarcos - Read Why
- Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann initiated coverage of industrial robotics company Sarcos Technology & Robotics Corp (NASDAQ:STRC) with a Buy rating and $16 price target, implying a 163.2% upside.
- Sarcos is developing robotics to augment work in non-standard settings, Volkmann notes.
- The analyst says the technology addresses "key demographic and ESG challenges" such as worker shortages and injuries while driving increased productivity versus unassisted human employees.
- Price Action: STRC shares traded higher by 5.92% at $6.44 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
