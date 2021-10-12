Stifel Is Bullish On These Marine Companies - Read Why
- Stifel analyst Benjamin Nolan raised the price targets on marine companies Matson Inc's (NYSE:MATX) and Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) and is bullish on the stocks.
- Nolan upgraded Kirby to Buy from Hold and raised the price target to $65 (implying an upside of 20%), up from $64.
- Nolan says that the demand is improving in all of Kirby's core businesses, which should accelerate with increased oil and gas activity.
- The analyst adds, with the shares trading at about 12 times mid-cycle earnings, there should be "meaningful upside" as market conditions normalize "or perhaps even shift to bull market territory."
- Further adds that while oil consumption is still not back to pre-Covid levels, demand is recovering, particularly in the petrochemical markets.
- Nolan raised Matson's price target to $92 (implying an upside of 4%) from $80 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares after the company pre-released Q3 results that "materially exceeded" his estimates.
- Nolan says that earnings may be peaking, but he expects them to remain strong for "some time," which could let Matson buy back more than 10% of its outstanding shares in the next 12 months.
- Price Action: KEX shares are trading higher by 2.91% at $54.16, while MATX is higher by 7.09% at $88.53 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.