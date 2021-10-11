fbpx

QQQ
-0.43
361.59
-0.12%
BTC/USD
+ 2821.01
57480.01
+ 5.16%
DIA
-0.63
348.16
-0.18%
SPY
-0.82
438.68
-0.19%
TLT
-0.17
142.05
-0.12%
GLD
-0.13
164.36
-0.08%

Analysts See Upto 25% Upside In Dutch Bros

byShivani Kumaresan
October 11, 2021 12:34 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analysts See Upto 25% Upside In Dutch Bros
  • JPMorgan analyst John Ivankoe initiated coverage of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) with an Overweight rating and $47 price target, suggesting a 2% downside.
  • The analyst has a positive view of the company's growth prospects and management's ability to execute.
  • Ivankoe added that much of the near-term upside is already reflected in the share price, so investors should use price dips to add to positions.
  • Cowen analyst Andrew Charles initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and $50 price target, suggesting a 4% upside.
  • Stifel analyst Chris O'Cull initiated coverage of Dutch Bros with a Buy rating and $52 price target. The company's "impressive" unit-level economics, expansion potential, and pace of development "check all the boxes for a compelling restaurant growth investment," says O'Cull, who believes Dutch Bros' projections for at least 4,000 units in the U.S. "may prove conservative."
  • Jefferies analyst Andy Barish initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $60 price target, implying 25% upside, calling it "one of the most compelling high-growth companies" in the restaurant industry.
  • BofA analyst Sara Senatore initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $55 price target (implying 14% upside), citing beverage-only product mix that includes its Blue Rebel energy drink translating into high gross margins and maximizing labor efficiency.
  • Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein initiated coverage of Dutch Bros with an Equal Weight rating and $40 price target, suggesting a 16% downside. The analyst states while valuation keeps him cautious on the shares, the company's fundamentals "are intriguing."
  • Baird analyst David Tarantino initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and $56 price target (implying 16% upside) and commented the company is a "differentiated brand" that is well positioned to capture "substantial amounts" of market share over time within the sizable U.S. beverage category.
  • Price Action: BROS shares are trading higher by 13.7% at $48.5 on the last check Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas