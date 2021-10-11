fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
361.16
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 1968.94
56627.94
+ 3.6%
DIA
+ 0.00
347.53
+ 0%
SPY
-0.03
437.89
-0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
141.88
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.04
164.19
+ 0.02%

On Holding Earns Bullish Analysts Views; See Upto 32% Upside

byShivani Kumaresan
October 11, 2021 8:58 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
On Holding Earns Bullish Analysts Views; See Upto 32% Upside
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger initiated coverage of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) with an Overweight rating and $38 price target, implying an upside of 26.16%.
  • The analyst said On's success competing in "high-growth, premium" athletic footwear gave her confidence in its long-term opportunity.
  • Greenberger sees On as a "best-in class, high growth, high return business" that should be a core holding for long-term investors looking for a compounding growth story.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Edwards also initiated coverage of On Holding with a Neutral rating and $32 price target, implying a 6.24% upside.
  • Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti initiated coverage of the company with an Outperform rating and $38 price target. The analyst believes that the On brand is the most differentiated new aesthetic in the premium running shoe category in years.
  • Stifel analyst Jim Duffy initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $36 price target, suggesting a 19.52% upside. He sees "tangible brand momentum" and "a compelling innovation pipeline" supporting strong growth and justifying a premium multiple for the shares for multiple years.
  • Baird analyst Jonathan Komp initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $38 price target.
  • After having profitably grown revenue at a over 80% since inception, On has opportunity for market share gains, direct-to-consumer expansion, and category extensions to fuel 20%-25% growth through 2024, Komp notes.
  • JPMorgan initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $37 price target, implying a 22.84% upside.
  • UBS analyst Jay Sole initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $40 price target (implying 32.8% upside), saying On Holding is expected to become a top global athletic wear brand, driving earnings beats and stock outperformance.
  • Price Action: ONON shares closed higher by 0.77% at $30.07 on Friday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings