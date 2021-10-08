Barclays Upgrades Plug Power, Expects Upcoming Analyst Day To Ignite Some Momentum
- Barclays analyst Moses Sutton upgraded Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Equal Weight from Underweight with an unchanged price target of $27.
- Sutton believes that the company's analyst day on October 14 "could reasonably ignite some momentum" and drive the shares toward a new baseline for the next 6-12 months, or at least set a high-$20s "floor."
- Further, he adds that an infrastructure bill is another potential upside driver, even if the potential of passage is under 50%.
- Price Action: PLUG shares are trading higher by 3.97% at $27.125 on the last check Friday.
