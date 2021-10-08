fbpx

Roth Capital Bullish On AquaBounty, Sees Sharp Upside

byShivani Kumaresan
October 8, 2021 11:58 am
  • Roth Capital analyst Brian Wright initiated coverage on AquaBounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) with a Buy rating and $6 price target, suggesting a 56.6% upside.
  • Wright believed land-based recirculating aquaculture systems represent a pivotal element to filling the projected gap in global fish demand over the coming decades.
  • The analyst said AquaBounty would continue to be a leader in the industry.
  • Price Action: AQB shares are trading higher by 1.46% at $3.83 on the last check Friday.

