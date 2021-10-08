JPMorgan Downgrades Conagra Brands, Prefers To Be On Sidelines
- JPMorgan analyst Ken Goldman downgraded Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $38 (suggesting a 10.6% upside), down from $41.
- Goldman sees "still plenty to like" about Conagra's story and says the stock's valuation remains "appealing."
- However, the analyst prefers to be on the sidelines until he can see greater upside to earnings.
- Also Read: Conagra Brands Q1 Earnings Top Estimates; Reaffirms FY22 EPS Outlook
- Price Action: CAG shares are trading lower by 0.44% at $34.08 on the last check Friday.
