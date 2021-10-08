Craig-Hallum Bullish On Aehr Test Systems, Sees Substantial Upside
- Craig-Hallum analyst Christian Schwab raised the price target on Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) to $31 from $12, implying an 86.1% upside, and reiterated a Buy.
- Aehr is engaged in test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits.
- Schwab believes Aehr Test is on the cusp of mass adoption of its FOX burn-in test systems for silicon carbide used in electric vehicles, a market that could be greater than $900 million.
- In addition to the significant silicon carbide opportunity, Aehr Test remains well-positioned across multiple other substantial secular options, including silicon photonics devices for data center and 5G infrastructure and 2D/3D sensors for mobile and wearable devices.
- Price Action: AEHR shares traded higher by 3.00% at $17.16 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
