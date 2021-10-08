fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
362.97
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 881.33
54666.55
+ 1.64%
DIA
+ 0.02
347.61
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ -0.01
438.67
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
142.88
+ 0%
GLD
-0.03
164.19
-0.02%

Craig-Hallum Bullish On Aehr Test Systems, Sees Substantial Upside

byAnusuya Lahiri
October 8, 2021 8:47 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Craig-Hallum Bullish On Aehr Test Systems, Sees Substantial Upside
  • Craig-Hallum analyst Christian Schwab raised the price target on Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) to $31 from $12, implying an 86.1% upside, and reiterated a Buy.
  • Aehr is engaged in test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits. 
  • Schwab believes Aehr Test is on the cusp of mass adoption of its FOX burn-in test systems for silicon carbide used in electric vehicles, a market that could be greater than $900 million. 
  • In addition to the significant silicon carbide opportunity, Aehr Test remains well-positioned across multiple other substantial secular options, including silicon photonics devices for data center and 5G infrastructure and 2D/3D sensors for mobile and wearable devices.
  • Price Action: AEHR shares traded higher by 3.00% at $17.16 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Long Ideas News Price Target Reiteration Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Apple Component Suppliers And iPhone X Churn: BlueFin Research Identifies Winners, Losers

What Does Apple Dropping Imagination Mean For Other Apple Suppliers?