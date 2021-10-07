Read Why Oppenheimer Bumped Up AppLovin Price Target By 27%
- Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang raised the price target on AppLovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) to $95 from $75, implying a 13% upside, and keeps an Outperform rating.
- The analyst notes AppLovin announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Twitter Inc's (NYSE:TWTR) MoPub business for $1.05 billion in cash.
- Yang believes MoPub is potentially one of the most strategically important assets for AppLovin, and it will help establish AppLovin as a top mobile ad mediation platform alongside Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google, and IronSource Ltd (NYSE:IS).
- With MoPub, AppLovin will offer an industry-leading mediation solution to its customers, which is also highly complementary to its user growth engine, AppDiscovery, he contends.
- Overall, the analyst believes the transaction will enhance the long-term growth outlook for AppLovin's high-margin Software Platform business.
- Price Action: APP shares traded higher by 9.12% at $84.02 on the last check Thursday.
