Why JPMorgan Sees 7% Upside In Gogo?

byAnusuya Lahiri
October 7, 2021 8:21 am
Why JPMorgan Sees 7% Upside In Gogo?
  • JPMorgan analyst Philip Cusick upgraded Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGOto Neutral from Underweight with a price target of $16, up from $11, implying a 6.81% upside. 
  • The company recently announced improved long-term financial targets based on record equipment sales, which management has now flowed through into overall long-term expectations, Cusick notes. 
  • The analyst likes the improving outlook at Gogo and expects the elevated level of activity will continue post-pandemic. 
  • He upgrades the stock to Neutral post the recent volatility.
  • Price Action: GOGO shares traded higher by 3.40% at $15.49 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

