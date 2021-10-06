fbpx

Why This Analyst Downgraded Vonage Without PT?

byAnusuya Lahiri
October 6, 2021 8:09 am
Why This Analyst Downgraded Vonage Without PT?
  • Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan downgraded Vonage Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:VGto Perform from Outperform without a price target. 
  • Horan cites valuation for the downgrade, with the shares up 28% year-to-date. 
  • On a potential buyout, the analyst says Vonage is "unattractive to strategics" and that private equity is unlikely to pay much more than $18 per share. 
  • Horan also believes the company will face competitive pressures from DialPad, OOMA, and WhatsApp. 
  • He expects enterprises to downsize unified communications as a service due to low utilization.
  • Price Action: VG shares traded lower by 2.11% at $15.8 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

