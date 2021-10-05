Raymond James Bullish On Bloom Energy; Cuts PT On Several Industrial Companies
- Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov provides updates for several Industrial companies.
- The analyst raised the price target of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) to $40 (implying an upside of 4.4%) from $37 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.
- Molchanov lowered the price target of View Inc (NASDAQ:VIEW) to $9 (implying an upside of 67%) from $11 and maintained an Outperform rating.
- The analyst lowered the price target of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) to $44 (implying an upside of 37%) from $50 and maintained an Outperform rating.
- Molchanov lowered the price target of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to $112 (implying an upside of 31.7%) from $121 and maintained an Outperform rating.
- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) downgraded from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) upgraded from Outperform to Strong Buy, and the price target lowered to $29 (implying an upside of 58%), from $33.
- Price Action: AQUA shares are trading higher by 1.22% at $38.24, VIEW lower by 1.01% at $5.38, TPIC higher by 1.75% at $32.03, AEIS lower by 0.33% at $85.03, GTLS lower by 3.90% at $192.68 and BE higher by 8.9% at $18.41 on the last check Tuesday.
