fbpx

QQQ
+ 4.82
347.80
+ 1.37%
BTC/USD
+ 590.11
49815.05
+ 1.2%
DIA
+ 4.27
335.74
+ 1.26%
SPY
+ 5.54
423.10
+ 1.29%
TLT
-1.40
146.38
-0.97%
GLD
-1.67
167.03
-1.01%

Why NVIDIA Shares Are Rising

byRandy Elias
October 5, 2021 10:27 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why NVIDIA Shares Are Rising

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are trading higher after KeyBanc maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $245 to $260.

Keybanc analyst John Vinh noted 'we are positive on NVDA, given strong demand trends for gaming GPUs despite significant crackdowns in China related to crypto mining.'

The analyst also noted 'With pent-up demand and indications NVDA has been able to procure incremental capacity, this should support modest sequential growth and upside to forward estimates, into what is normally a seasonally softer fiscal fourth-quarter period.'

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking.

NVIDIA's stock was trading about 2.5% higher at $202.19 per share on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $230.43 and a 52-week low of $115.67.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Why Nvidia Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Why Nvidia Stock Is Trading Higher Today

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares were trading higher Thursday after BMO Capital maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $750 to a new Street high of $1,000. read more
KeyBanc Sees Upside In Semiconductors Stock Like Nvidia, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Synaptics

KeyBanc Sees Upside In Semiconductors Stock Like Nvidia, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Synaptics

Analyst Remains Bullish On Micron And These 2 Semiconductor Stocks Following Mixed Earnings

Analyst Remains Bullish On Micron And These 2 Semiconductor Stocks Following Mixed Earnings

Following Micron Technology Inc's (NASDAQ: MU) mixed financial results, Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained his long-term bullish outlook on the stock. read more
Why This Analyst Sees 15% Upside Potential For Nvidia Shares

Why This Analyst Sees 15% Upside Potential For Nvidia Shares

Shares of Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), the most valued chipmaker in the U.S., are poised for incremental gains, according to an analyst at Susquehanna Financial Group. read more