KeyBanc's Ratings On Nvidia, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Synaptics
- KeyBanc analyst John Vinh raised the price target on NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) to $260 from $245, implying a 31.77% upside, and maintained an Overweight.
- Vinh lowered the PT on Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) to $175 from $190, indicating a 38.14% upside, and reiterated an Overweight.
- Vinh raised the PT on Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) to $250 from $240, suggesting a 31.3% upside, and affirmed an Overweight.
- Vinh increased the PT on Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) to $230 from $220, indicating a 31.11% upside, and maintained an Overweight.
- The quarterly supply chain findings of the firms are mixed, as demand remains healthy. Still, many supply disruptions, including COVID lockdowns in Southeast Asia, power restrictions in China, and kitting issues, could result in near-term uncertainty and limit upside, Vinh notes.
- Price Action: NVDA shares traded higher by 1.28% at $199.85, QCOM is down 0.06% at $126.6 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday. TXN closed Monday's session at $190.40 and SYNA at $175.43.
