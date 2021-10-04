fbpx

BofA Downgrades Vertex - Read Why

byAnusuya Lahiri
October 4, 2021 12:22 pm
BofA Downgrades Vertex - Read Why
  • BofA analyst Brad Sills downgraded Vertex Inc (NASDAQ:VERXto Underperform from Neutral with a price target of $20, down from $24, indicating a 9% upside. 
  • Sills cites the company's slowing growth and negative margin leverage, adding that in recent years, Vertex has ramped investment in sales and marketing to accelerate expansion deal activity, which has negatively impacted EBITDA margin. 
  • Sills further notes, however, that at 5-times expected 2023 revenue multiple, he sees the downside on the shares as limited.
  • Meanwhile, tech stocks have got impacted by the surge in bond yields.
  • Price Action: VERX shares traded lower by 8.87% at $18.39 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech