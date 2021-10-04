fbpx

QQQ
-8.94
369.12
-2.48%
BTC/USD
+ 350.72
48550.73
+ 0.73%
DIA
-4.01
347.19
-1.17%
SPY
-6.68
440.92
-1.54%
TLT
-0.09
145.44
-0.06%
GLD
+ 0.72
163.87
+ 0.44%

BofA Downgrades Guidewire Software - Read Why

byAnusuya Lahiri
October 4, 2021 12:08 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
BofA Downgrades Guidewire Software - Read Why
  • BofA analyst Brad Sills downgraded Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWREto Underperform from Neutral with a price target of $125, down from $132, implying an 11% upside. 
  • While Sills said the company outlined "healthy progress" with its cloud transition at its analyst day last week, shares are currently trading at a growth-adjusted multiple in line with the small-to-mid cap software peers. He believes a "best-case scenario" for ARR growth is high teens, which he views unlikely to drive multiple material expansion.
  •  Sills also notes that Duck Creek (DCT) software revenue growth is estimated to be 37% in FY21, outpacing Guidewire, leading him to believe that the risk/reward is "more attractive in other software stocks."
  • Price Action: GWRE shares traded lower by 4.96% at $112.60 on the last check Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Guidewire Software Shares Pop After Analysts Bump Price Target Following Q4 Earnings Beat

Guidewire Software Shares Pop After Analysts Bump Price Target Following Q4 Earnings Beat

This Analyst Thinks Guidewire Needs To Work Through Near-Term Changes

This Analyst Thinks Guidewire Needs To Work Through Near-Term Changes

From Autodesk To Synopsys, Your Guide To This Week's Software Earnings

Analyst: Now Is The Time To Get Bullish On Guidewire