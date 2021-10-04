fbpx

What Tesla's Record Q3 Deliveries Could Mean For Its Financial Results

byShanthi Rexaline
October 4, 2021 10:06 am
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported record deliveries for the September quarter, and the shares are reacting with a move to the upside.

The Tesla Analyst: RBC Capital Markets analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Sector Perform rating on Tesla and increased the price target from $745 to $755.

The Tesla Takeaways: The outperformance in third-quarter deliveries was primarily due to the ongoing made-in-China Model 3 and Model Y ramp amid a very difficult supply environment, and a sequential rebound in Model S/X deliveries from depressed levels in the second quarter, Spak said in a note.

Production was an increased focus this quarter, given ongoing shortages in semis and other components, the analyst said. The company produced 237,800 cars in the quarter, up 15% quarter-over-quarter, thanks to ramping Model S/X production, he said. 

Spak viewed the 12% sequential increase in Model 3/Y standalone production in the third quarter as a positive. This may have been due to increasing Model Y output in Shanghai, the analyst said.

Related Link: Why Tesla's Q3 Numbers Are 'Eye Popping' and Hard to Poke Holes In

Discounting the updated third-quarter deliveries, RBC raised its third-quarter revenue estimates from $12.7 billion to $14.5 billion, ahead of the consensus estimate of $13.1 billion. The firm estimates credits of $400 million and auto gross margins, excluding credits, of 27.5%.

The firm's adjusted EPS was also hiked from $1.68 to $1.95 compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47.

Looking ahead, Tesla is likely to deliver 262,500 vehicles in the fourth quarter, likely resulting in full-year deliveries of 890,000, the firm said.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares were trading at $797.22 for a gain of 2.84% Monday morning. 

Related Link: EV Week In Review: Tesla Pushes Out FSD Broader Beta Rollout, Chinese Trio Delivers, Ford Doubles Down On EV Investment, Lordstown's Prudent Strategy

Cathie Wood Uses Tesla Q3 Deliveries As Example To Chide Traditional Automakers For Hiding Behind 'Chip Shortage'

Popular money manager Cathie Wood on Sunday chided legacy automaker General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) for blaming semiconductor shortages for its slumping U.S. read more
Why Tesla's Q3 Numbers Are 'Eye Popping' and Hard to Poke Holes In

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported Saturday record quarterly deliveries despite the surrounding turbulence. read more
Tesla Deliveries Are On 'Massive Trajectory' In September, Analyst Says

As Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) gears up to release its third-quarter deliveries numbers, an analyst at Wedbush said he is confident the company will exceed consensus expectations. read more
Tesla Reports Q3 Deliveries This Week: What To Expect

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is scheduled to report its third-quarter delivery number later this week. Expectations are running higher after the electric vehicle giant reported record cumulative deliveries of over 386,000 vehicles in the first half of the year. read more