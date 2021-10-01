fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.49
357.47
+ 0.14%
BTC/USD
+ 3645.89
47469.99
+ 8.32%
DIA
+ 3.46
334.83
+ 1.02%
SPY
+ 3.19
425.95
+ 0.74%
TLT
+ 0.33
143.99
+ 0.23%
GLD
+ 0.17
164.05
+ 0.1%

Guggenheim Downgrades CarMax To Neutral

byShivani Kumaresan
October 1, 2021 1:17 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Guggenheim Downgrades CarMax To Neutral
  • Guggenheim analyst Ali Faghri downgraded CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX) to Neutral from Buy without a price target.
  • Faghri continues to have a positive medium- to long-term view on the company and its ability to be an omnichannel leader.
  • Meanwhile, the analyst has listed several factors, including constrained inventory, recent direct-from-consumer sourcing improvements that aren't translating to higher GPU, and elevated SG&A that will likely limit near-term earnings potential upside.
  • Related ContentWhy CarMax Shares Are Hitting The Brakes Today
  • Price Action: KMX shares are trading lower by 1.23% at $126.39 on the last check Friday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Why This BofA Analyst Says General Motors Is A Top EV Stock

Why This BofA Analyst Says General Motors Is A Top EV Stock

Automotive stock valuations make a lot of sense based on today's industry environment, BofA Securities analyst John Murphy told CNBC Wednesday.  It's an interesting time for autos, Murphy told CNBC co-host Andrew Sorkin: production has been restrained due to supply shortages and demand has recovered.  read more
Why Hertz Shares Are Surging Higher Wednesday

Why Hertz Shares Are Surging Higher Wednesday

Shares of care rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: HTZ), which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in late May, were advancing strongly Wednesday. read more

UPDATE: JP Morgan Initiates Coverage On CarMax with Overweight Rating, Announces Price Target of $105 As Firm Notes 3 Potential Catalysts:

1. 'While the COVID-19 pandemic is set to weigh on earnings near-term, ultimately it should accelerate the company’s omnichannel roll-out, resulting in higher throughput in the attractive used vehicle retail read more
Wedbush Upgrades CarMax On Potential For Strong Post-Coronavirus Recovery

Wedbush Upgrades CarMax On Potential For Strong Post-Coronavirus Recovery

CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) seems well-positioned to bounce back and capture market share as the economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, according to Wedbush. read more