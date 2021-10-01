BofA Initiates Upwork At Buy On Shift To Remote Workforce

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) is well-positioned to benefit from the pandemic-driven shift to remote teams with and freelancing becoming “an increasingly larger portion of the overall workforce,” according to BofA Securities.

The Upwork Analyst: Nat Schindler initiated coverage of Upwork with a Buy rating and a price target of $65.

The Upwork Thesis: The company is likely to continue gaining share in a massive freelancing market, which is estimated at $1.3 trillion, Schindler said in the initiation note.

“Upwork has driven significant recurring revenue streams from past cohorts, and we see a predictable and growing revenue model going forward with growth levers such as upmarket initiatives, international expansion, new products and long-term margin expansion,” the analyst wrote.

He mentioned five positives for the company:

Strong client retention due to its high-value proposition

Enterprise initiatives could drive top-line growth

The ongoing shift to freelancing

New products to drive acquisition and expand customer lifetime value

International expansion opportunity with increasing internet user penetration

UPWK Price Action: Shares of Upwork had risen by 4.53% to $47.10 at the time of publication Friday morning

Photo: Christin Hume via Unsplash