fbpx

QQQ
-3.06
361.02
-0.85%
BTC/USD
+ 3143.69
46967.79
+ 7.17%
DIA
+ 0.13
338.16
+ 0.04%
SPY
-1.14
430.28
-0.27%
TLT
+ 0.48
143.84
+ 0.33%
GLD
+ 0.57
163.66
+ 0.34%

Why These 2 Alibaba Analysts Expect Muted Near-Term, Positive Long-Term Prospects

byShanthi Rexaline
October 1, 2021 10:27 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why These 2 Alibaba Analysts Expect Muted Near-Term, Positive Long-Term Prospects

After see-sawing through much of Thursday's session, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) ended modestly higher. Two more sell-side firms tempered their expectations on the Chinese company even while retaining a bullish bias on the stock.

The Alibaba Analysts: KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Hans Chung maintained an Overweight rating on Alibaba shares and lowered the price target from $250 to $200.

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler downgraded the shares from Strong Buy to Outperform and reduced the price target from $300 to $240.

Weaker Macro to Weigh On Alibaba's Near-Term, KeyBanc Says: Alibaba is likely to report lower customer management revenue on slower gross merchandise volume growth for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 due primarily to a weaker-than-expected macroeconomic environment, KeyBanc analyst Chung said.

Margins are also expected to contract on lower CMR and continued high investment in community marketplace and the low-tier segment, the analyst said.

"We believe the impact of PIPL and algorithm rules look better than feared given Taobao as more bottom-of-the-funnel marketing-centric and early observations on user behaviors for opt-out," he said. 

KeyBanc continues to view Alibaba as attractive long-term, given its moat in e-commerce and Alicloud's potential, Chung said. 

The price target reduction, the analyst said, was due to lowered revenue and operating profit estimates for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 and beyond, mainly due to lower GMV growth, the analyst said. 

Related Link: Why Alibaba Shares Are Rebounding From Wednesday's Losses

Slowing E-Commerce Growth, Regulatory Actions Are Pushbacks, RayJay Says: Recovery in Alibaba shares could take longer given the recent slowing in e-commerce growth and continued regulatory actions across China, RayJay's Kessler said.

Factors currently pressuring e-commerce growth include continued intermittent lockdowns due to COVID-19, a slowing real estate growth outlook, and supply chain issues, including recent power outages, the analyst said.

Although some of these factors are transitory, these are weighing on consumer retail growth near-term and there is increased uncertainty in terms of a growth recovery, he said.

The analyst tempered his Chinese retail growth estimates for the near-term as well as for fiscal years 2022 and 2023.

RayJay said it remains positive on Alibaba long-term and believe valuation remains attractive.

BABA Price Action: Alibaba shares were trading down 2.38% Friday morning at $144.52. 

Related Link: Alibaba Opens Up Walled Garden To Allow Rival Tencent's Payment System In Some Apps

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Downgrades Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Is Aggressively Selling Chinese Stocks Like JD, Pinduoduo But Still Keeping An 'Open Mind'

Cathie Wood Is Aggressively Selling Chinese Stocks Like JD, Pinduoduo But Still Keeping An 'Open Mind'

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest has in the recent past been cutting exposure in the Chinese tech stocks as Beijing’s crackdown on the sector intensifies but the popular money manager is not shutting the door on them yet. read more
3 Alibaba Analysts Say Valuation Is Attractive Despite Q1 Disappointment

3 Alibaba Analysts Say Valuation Is Attractive Despite Q1 Disappointment

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: BABA) reported June quarter results Tuesday, sending the Chinese e-commerce company's stock lowe read more
9 Investor Takeaways From The Crackdown On US-Listed Chinese Stocks

9 Investor Takeaways From The Crackdown On US-Listed Chinese Stocks

China’s recent crackdown on DiDi Global Inc - ADR (NYSE: DIDI) and other U.S.-listed Chinese tech stocks has sent Chinese ADRs tumbling and has investors puzzled about what to expect next. read more
Alibaba Analyst Says Regulatory Environment 'Challenging,' But Worst Is Over

Alibaba Analyst Says Regulatory Environment 'Challenging,' But Worst Is Over

Ahead of Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NASDAQ: BABA) earnings report, a Needham analyst reiterated a bullish stance on the Chinese retailer.  read more