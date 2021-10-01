fbpx

Barclays Downgrades Cricut To Underweight

byAnusuya Lahiri
October 1, 2021 10:30 am
  • Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih downgraded Cricut Inc (NASDAQ:CRCTto Underweight from Equal Weight with an unchanged price target of $28, implying a 7% upside.
  • The analyst sees limited upside to Cricut in the near term given the "faster than anticipated attrition" in crafting activity as consumers gravitate towards experiences as reopening accelerates.
  • She is concerned that engagement may decline faster than anticipated as a full reopening has yet to occur.
  • Price Action: CRCT shares traded lower by 6.4% at $25.82 on the last check Friday.

