RBC Capital, Wells Fargo Cut Enerpac Tool's Price Target Post Q4 Results

byAkanksha
September 30, 2021 2:27 pm
  • RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray lowered Enerpac Tool Group Corp's (NYSE:EPACprice target to $22 (implying an upside of 5%) from $26 and maintained a Sector Perform rating on the shares. 
  • Dray cites the company's Q4 earnings miss driven by supply chain issues, cost pressures, and COVID disruptions, along with its "abrupt" CEO departure announcement.
  • He adds that the stock has lagged year-to-date and should remain in a "holding pattern" until the new CEO "sets a new course."
  • Wells Fargo analyst Michael Mcginn lowered the price target to $20 (implying a downside of 4.6%) from $22 and maintained an Underweight rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: EPAC shares are trading lower by 3.60% at $20.9 on the last check Thursday.

