Morgan Stanley Initiates Janus International With Equal Weight Rating - Read Why
- Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski initiated Janus International Group Inc (NYSE:JBI) with an Equal Weight rating and a price target of $14, implying an upside of 13.6%.
- Pokrzywinski believes the long-term economics around self-storage upgrades due to a "consolidating, sophisticated customer base meshes well" with Janus' own role as a consolidator in equipment.
- The analyst says post-Covid normalization in occupancy and new square foot demand may cap the company's mid-term growth.
- Price Action: JBI shares are trading lower by 2.76% at $12.33 on the last check Thursday.
