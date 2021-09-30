fbpx

See Why Perrigo Shares Are Moving Higher On Thursday

byVandana Singh
September 30, 2021 9:22 am
See Why Perrigo Shares Are Moving Higher On Thursday
  • Over-the-counter drugs company Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has settled the tax bill issued for €297 million
  • When credit for certain taxes already paid is factored in, the cash payment that Perrigo will make will be €266.1 million.
  • The settlement is related to the Notice of Amended Assessment (NoA) in 2018, which claimed income tax payable of approximately €1.6 billion.
  • In July, Irish Revenue acknowledged that not all relevant facts were known to them when they issued the NoA in 2018.
  • Hence, certain adjustments resulted in an aggregate reduction of more than €660 million from the income taxes claimed. 
  • At that point, Perrigo believed that the maximum amount of income tax claims in dispute was effectively reduced to less than €1.0 billion.
  • The Company said it did not have to pay any interest or penalties on the disputed sum as part of the settlement.
  • The disputed tax bill relates to the sale by Elan of the multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri in 2013 to Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) for an up-front payment of $3.25 billion and a share of future royalties. 
  • The sale took place months before Perrigo bought Elan in July 2013.
  • Analyst Reaction: Jefferies upgraded Perrigo to Buy from Hold with a price target of $63, up from $45. 
  • The analyst views the Irish Office resolution as "very favorable" for Perrigo.
  • Related: Perrigo Buys Consumer Self-Care Firm For $2.1B: Highlights.
  • Price Action: PRGO stock is up 15.30% at $50.17 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

