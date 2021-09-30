BTIG Upgrades Snowflake - Read Why
- BTIG analyst Gray Powell upgraded Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) to Buy from Neutral with a $353 price target, implying a 20.12% upside, after conducting several field checks over the last few weeks.
- Powell spoke with four large enterprise customers and an industry analyst firm on spending trends with Snowflake and the broader competitive environment.
- Following the checks, Powell believes Snowflake is "sitting in front of a huge opportunity in a rapidly growing data analytics software market."
- Even established enterprise customers that currently spend over $1 million annually with Snowflake continue to see significant growth potential in their usage over the next few years.
- Additionally, Powell thinks the company has "multiple competitive advantages" against its large cloud infrastructure service provider competitors.
- Price Action: SNOW shares traded higher by 2.64% at $301.56 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.