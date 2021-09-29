fbpx

Raymond James Bumps Saia Price Target By 2% - Read Why

byAkanksha
September 29, 2021 12:58 pm
  • Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown raised Saia Inc's (NASDAQ:SAIA) price target to $260 (implying an upside of 9.5%) from $255 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares. 
  • Brown believes that Saia's opportunity to improve margins through its yield strategy, improved service levels, and rising value proposition sets the stage for substantive margin potential in coming years.
  • Recently, Saia LTL Freight opened a new terminal in Fredericksburg, Virginia. This is the fourth facility for the company in the state and the carrier's third terminal this year. Saia plans to open four additional terminals through the end of the fourth quarter.
  • Price Action: SAIA shares are trading lower by 1.23% at $237.61 on the last check Wednesday.

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

