Bernstein Upgrades Boeing, Spirit AeroSystems And Airbus - Read Why
- Bernstein analyst Douglas Harned upgraded Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) to Outperform from Market Perform and raised the price target to $279, from $252, implying an upside of 27.7%.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform, and the price target raised $66, up from $53, implying an upside of 53.1%.
- Airbus SE (OTC:EADSY) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform, and PT raised to €142 from €121.
- Harned believes "we are finally heading to the inflection point for global travel."
- He further adds that the investment story "is not totally clean," but it is heading in the right direction.
- He upgraded Airbus, Boeing, and Sprit on an increased traffic and capacity forecast and raised delivery outlooks.
- Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 2.72% at $224.36, while SPR is trading higher by 3.67% at $44.74 during the premarket session on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.