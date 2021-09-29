fbpx

Why Bernstein Downgraded NXP Semiconductors To Market Perform - Read Why

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 29, 2021 8:38 am
Why Bernstein Downgraded NXP Semiconductors To Market Perform - Read Why
  • Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon downgraded NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPIto Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of $230, down from $245, implying an 11.55% upside. 
  • Rasgon is "growing somewhat uncomfortable" with the stock's valuation and automotive end market. 
  • It is a "clear certainty that auto semis are 'over shipping auto production," Rasgon tells investors in a research note. 
  • Rasgon believes NXP's risk profile looks balanced with the stock up 30% year-to-date.
  • The tech stocks led by the Nasdaq Composite Index took a beating on September 28 as the surging bond yields triggered an industrywide selloff.
  • Price Action: NXPI shares closed lower by 4.85% at $206.19 on Tuesday.

