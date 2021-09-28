fbpx

QQQ
-9.16
379.51
-2.47%
BTC/USD
-1637.14
41523.76
-3.79%
DIA
-4.29
352.90
-1.23%
SPY
-7.60
450.24
-1.72%
TLT
-1.36
147.73
-0.93%
GLD
-0.99
164.63
-0.6%

Why This Analyst Sees 15% Upside Potential For Nvidia Shares

byShanthi Rexaline
September 28, 2021 11:23 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why This Analyst Sees 15% Upside Potential For Nvidia Shares

Shares of Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), the most valued chipmaker in the U.S., are poised for incremental gains, according to an analyst at Susquehanna Financial Group.

The Nvidia Analyst: Christopher Rolland maintained a Positive rating on Nvidia shares and increased the price target from $220 to $250, representing a 15.4% upside from current levels.

The Nvidia Thesis: After-market GPU price premiums — the markup over manufacturer suggested retail price, or MSRP — is levelling off sequentially but remain at or above 80% premium, analyst Rolland said.

Graphics card average selling prices decreased for Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), as availabilities for higher-end Ampere/Big Navi cards remain limited, pushing up the mix of lower-end cards, the analyst said.

Related Link: Why Nvidia Stock Analysts Are Bullish After Q2 Earnings

Nvidia, the analyst said, gained back GPU share from AMD in the aftermarket, desktops and laptops, apparently due to better availability and in-line with recent rumors that the company may even introduce re-worked, older-gen models to alleviate the supply crunch.

SSD attach rates remain at a near-record 86%, the analyst noted.

Rolland sees A100 ramp in the data center market, T4 adoption and Ampere gaming launches as catalysts for Nvidia.

Susquehanna's upwardly revised $250 price target is based on a P/E multiple of 70 times the firm's calendar year 2021 adjusted EPS estimate, the analyst said. The multiple, the analyst said, was increased from 61.5 to 70, as the company has gained GPU market share.

"While this multiple is higher than the group median of ~23.5x, we view it as warranted as the company is well-positioned to take advantage of flourishing end markets," he added.

Nvidia Price Action: Nvidia shares were down 4.36% at $207.19 as of Tuesday morning.

Related Link: Why AMD Is Looking 'Solid' Into The Year-End

Photo: Courtesy Nvidia

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Why This Chipmaker Is One of The Most Attractive M&A Targets In The Sector

Why This Chipmaker Is One of The Most Attractive M&A Targets In The Sector

After being on the sidelines for over three years an analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets turned bullish on camera chip Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA). The Ambarella Analyst: Analyst John Vinh upgraded Ambarella shares from Sector Weight to Overweight, with a $185 price target. read more
Micron Analysts Confident of a Longer Cycle Amid Supply Tightness and Migration to DDR5

Micron Analysts Confident of a Longer Cycle Amid Supply Tightness and Migration to DDR5

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported strong fiscal-year third-quarter results and issued upbeat guidance for the fourth quarter. read more
Mizuho's Top Semiconductor Stocks For 2021: Do You Own Them?

Mizuho's Top Semiconductor Stocks For 2021: Do You Own Them?

The new year is shaping up to be a strong one for semiconductor stocks, an analyst at Mizuho Securities said, citing key trends. First-Half Momentum For Semiconductors: Semiconductor companies are poised to see a constructive first half, with accelerating year-over-year momentum and favorable macroeconomic tailwinds, Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh said in a note. read more
Why KeyBanc Is Betting On Intel's Comeback

Why KeyBanc Is Betting On Intel's Comeback

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), which has ceded market share to rivals including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. read more