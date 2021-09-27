Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Airbnb, GM, Bed Bath & Beyond Or Nike?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth initiated coverage on Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $170.

Airbnb is trading lower by 0.64% at $174.76.

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) with a Buy and lowered the price target from $62 to $59.

GM is trading higher by 1.72% at $53.13.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $35 to $28.

Bed Bath & Beyond is trading higher by 2.57% at $23.54.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $194 to $185.

Nike is trading lower by 0.43% at $148.98.