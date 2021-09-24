fbpx

Wells Fargo Downgrades Roku - Read Why

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 24, 2021 12:58 pm
Wells Fargo Downgrades Roku - Read Why
  • Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall downgraded Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKUto Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $350, down from $488, implying an 8.8% upside.
  • With ARPU expectations up 50% in 12 months, Cahall now sees less upside potential and feels that shares are more fully valued.
  • While he likes the story, the stock's ability to outperform requires results that exceed already high expectations.
  • The rating shortly follows Guggenheimwho just upgraded it to Buy and saw a 22% upside.
  • Price Action: ROKU shares traded lower by 3.86% at $321.59 on the last check Friday.

