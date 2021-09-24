fbpx

Analysts See 46% – 49% Upside In Micron But Are Cautious - Read Why

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 24, 2021 6:24 am
Analysts See 46% – 49% Upside In Micron But Are Cautious - Read Why
  • Keybanc analyst John Vinh reiterated Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MUwith an Overweight and lowered the price target from $120 to $110, indicating a 48.6% upside.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari expects Micron's Q4 revenue and EPS to "land within the company's guided range." 
  • However, Hari also notes that recent industry conversations point to a potential downside to his published estimates for Q1 due to soft pricing in DRAM and, to a lesser extent, in NAND. 
  • Near-term weakness, particularly in the PC end market, combined with the company's possible decision to re-build inventory and its "tendency to guide conservatively," could lead to a "muted" outlook for Q1, warns Hari. 
  • He maintained a Buy rating and $108 price target, implying a 46% upside.
  • Price Action: MU shares traded lower by 1% at $73.3 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

