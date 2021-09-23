fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
369.57
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 675.14
43690.76
+ 1.57%
DIA
-0.04
342.54
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.02
437.84
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
151.79
+ 0%
GLD
-0.03
165.45
-0.02%

Cowen Sees 138% Upside In PureCycle Technologies - Read Why

byAkanksha
September 23, 2021 9:11 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cowen Sees 138% Upside In PureCycle Technologies - Read Why
  • Cowen analyst Thomas Boyes initiated PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $31, implying an upside of 138.65%.
  • Boyes mentions that PureCycle's patent-protected polypropylene recycling technology is highly differentiated as it produces near virgin-like plastic resin that can be used in higher-value applications than those made by traditional recyclers, giving them a first-mover advantage in a large and growing market.
  • The analyst believes it warrants a discount relative to established players, given that PureCycle is a pre-revenue company with new technology in a developing part of the market.
  • Recently, PureCycle Technologies signed a memorandum of understanding with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. to develop and operate a recycling facility in Japan to transform polypropylene waste into Ultra-Pure Recycled Polypropylene.
  • Price Action: PCT shares are trading higher by 5.39% at $13.69 during the premarket session on Thursday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Initiation Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Jefferies Adds New Small Cap Stock To Coverage, Sees 86% Upside

Jefferies Adds New Small Cap Stock To Coverage, Sees 86% Upside