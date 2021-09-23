Barclays' Reasons For Preferring Warner Music Over Universal Music
- Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar upgraded Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ:WMG) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $48, up from $38, implying an 11.1% Upside.
- The ongoing growth of streaming combined with new revenue sources could result in the music industry exceeding its mid-1990's peak revenues in the next five years, Venkateshwar notes.
- He believes new revenue sources can add 8% to Warner Music's sales and 15%-20% in overall EBITDA over the next two years.
- Venkateshwar prefers shares of Warner Music to Universal Music Group.
- Price Action: WMG shares traded higher by 0.28% at $43.34 on the last check Thursday.
