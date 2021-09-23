fbpx

This Analyst Sees 17% Downside In Trimble - Read Why

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 23, 2021 12:05 pm
This Analyst Sees 17% Downside In Trimble - Read Why
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMBto Underweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $74, down from $80, implying a 17.6% downside.
  • Marshall believes the stock's year-to-date multiple expansion necessitates a greater level of earnings upside than would likely be achievable as the company laps tougher comps heading into FY22. 
  • Marshall now forecasts about 7% year-over-year revenue and 15% year-over-year EPS growth for Trimble in FY22 but thinks greater than $3.25 in FY22 EPS, or about 10% above her estimate, will be needed to drive upside from current levels.
  • Trimble provides location-based solutions used in global positioning systems (GPS), laser, optical, and inertial technologies.
  • Price Action: TRMB shares traded lower by 0.72% at $89.87 on the last check Thursday.

