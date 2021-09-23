H.C. Wainwright Sees 46% Upside In Bit Digital - Read Why
- H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede initiated coverage of Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) with a Buy rating and $14 price target, implying a 46% upside.
- Dede notes that the company has transformed "from an obscure technology opportunist to a full-fledged, transparent, North American-based industrial bitcoin miner," Dede notes.
- Dede says Bit Digital is leveraging relationships to build a "formidable" North American footprint and industrial bitcoin mining hash.
- Price Action: BTBT shares traded higher by 3.44% at $9.92 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.