H.C. Wainwright Sees 46% Upside In Bit Digital - Read Why

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 23, 2021 7:27 am
  • H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede initiated coverage of Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) with a Buy rating and $14 price target, implying a 46% upside. 
  • Dede notes that the company has transformed "from an obscure technology opportunist to a full-fledged, transparent, North American-based industrial bitcoin miner," Dede notes. 
  • Dede says Bit Digital is leveraging relationships to build a "formidable" North American footprint and industrial bitcoin mining hash.
  • Price Action: BTBT shares traded higher by 3.44% at $9.92 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

