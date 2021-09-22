Xponential Fitness' Rumble Signs Master Franchise Agreement In Australia
- Xponential Fitness Inc’s (NYSE:XPOF) boxing-inspired boutique fitness brand, Rumble, has recently signed a Master Franchise Agreement in Australia. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The agreement grants the Master Franchisee, Box X Operations Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Boutique Fitness Studios Pty Ltd, the opportunity to license at least 100 Rumble studios to potential franchisees in the country over the next 5 years.
- Rumble and Box X have also teamed up with former F45 Franchise Owners, The Stafford Brothers, to promote Rumble in Australia and open their own Rumble studios.
- Analyst Rating: Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello double upgraded Xponential Fitness to Strong Buy from Market Perform with a $14 price target (implying an Upside of 24.56%).
- Price Action: XPOF shares are trading higher by 9.57% at $11.33 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.