fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.82
363.34
+ 0.77%
BTC/USD
+ 98.37
43113.99
+ 0.23%
DIA
+ 3.87
335.24
+ 1.14%
SPY
+ 4.51
429.12
+ 1.04%
TLT
+ 0.18
150.71
+ 0.12%
GLD
+ 0.33
165.71
+ 0.2%

Xponential Fitness' Rumble Signs Master Franchise Agreement In Australia

byShivani Kumaresan
September 22, 2021 12:46 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Xponential Fitness' Rumble Signs Master Franchise Agreement In Australia
  • Xponential Fitness Inc’s (NYSE:XPOF) boxing-inspired boutique fitness brand, Rumble, has recently signed a Master Franchise Agreement in Australia. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The agreement grants the Master Franchisee, Box X Operations Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Boutique Fitness Studios Pty Ltd, the opportunity to license at least 100 Rumble studios to potential franchisees in the country over the next 5 years.
  • Rumble and Box X have also teamed up with former F45 Franchise Owners, The Stafford Brothers, to promote Rumble in Australia and open their own Rumble studios.
  • Analyst RatingRaymond James analyst Joseph Altobello double upgraded Xponential Fitness to Strong Buy from Market Perform with a $14 price target (implying an Upside of 24.56%).
  • Price Action: XPOF shares are trading higher by 9.57% at $11.33 on the last check Wednesday.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Long Ideas News Upgrades Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas