fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
366.15
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-652.05
42363.57
-1.52%
DIA
+ 0.02
339.09
+ 0.01%
SPY
-0.04
433.67
-0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
150.89
+ 0%
GLD
-0.02
166.06
-0.01%

Why Jefferies Sees 18% Upside In Adobe?

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 22, 2021 6:04 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Jefferies Sees 18% Upside In Adobe?
  • Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the price target on Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) to $760 from $750, implying a 17.7% upside, and reiterated a Buy, post Q3 results. 
  • Adobe reported a "solid beat" for Q3, though with a smaller upside than in the first half and smaller than what investors expected after the "robust" Q2 results, Thill noted. 
  • The management explained that Q3 seasonality was as expected and as guided last quarter. 
  • Thill kept Adobe as a top-four large-cap software pick.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries maintained an Overweight and raised the PT from $600 to $670, indicating a 3.7% upside.
  • Price Action: ADBE shares traded lower by 3.08% at $626 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Morgan Stanley Sees 14% Upside In Adobe - Read Why

Morgan Stanley Sees 14% Upside In Adobe - Read Why

Why Did Mizuho Recommend Adobe Stock?

Why Did Mizuho Recommend Adobe Stock?

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) appears poised to benefit from rising demand from accelerating digital transformation, according to Mizuho Securities. The Adobe Analyst: Gregg Moskowitz initiated coverage of Adobe with a Buy rating and a price target of $600. read more
Tech Stocks Aren't A Buy Right Now But One Giant Is An Exception, Says Analyst

Tech Stocks Aren't A Buy Right Now But One Giant Is An Exception, Says Analyst

Veteran wall street tech analyst Brent Thill has cautioned against buying stocks in the underperforming tech sector, with the exception of social media giant Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB). read more
4 Adobe Stock Analysts On Q1 Results, 'Improving Digital Tailwinds'

4 Adobe Stock Analysts On Q1 Results, 'Improving Digital Tailwinds'

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported first-quarter revenue of $3.91 billion on Tuesday, up 26% year-over-year. Digital media revenue helped fuel the vibrant performance at $2.86 billion, a 32% year-over-year spike. read more